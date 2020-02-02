Delhi Election 2020: From NYAY to unemployment allowance, Congress announces freebies to counter Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi polls 2020: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto promising a number of free services and welfare schemes to match its arch-rivals Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The party, which ruled the states for 15 years before losing power to the AAP, has promised to launch a number of welfare schemes such as free health care, subsidized ration, loan waiver, unemployment allowance, and pension for senior citizens. The Congress has also promised to implement the minimum income scheme — NYAY, which was initially promised ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Under this scheme, the grand old party has promised to provide Rs 6000 per month (Rs 72000/yearly) to 5 lakh families.

Here are some of the key promises made by the Congress party

For the employment of women, 100 Indira Canteen will be opened where only women staff will be employed.

Free health care, free medicines, free diagnosis, and free hospitalization. Five AIIMS-like new hospitals will be built.

All students will be given an interest-free loan for higher education.

Rs 1,00,001 for the wedding of underprivileged girls.

Within six months, 11000 teachers will be recruited to fill the backlog.

Within six months, the government will fill 25000 vacant government posts.

Unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for graduate and Rs 7,500 for postgraduate youth.

Waiver of all pending loans of owners of three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

3 kg dal at Rs 25 per kg and 1-litre edible oil at Rs 20 to BPL family every month.

24X7 uninterrupted and free Power to all Delhi Farmers.

Rs 5,000 per month to all senior citizens, persons with disabilities, transgender persons without any other source of income.

5 lakh needy families to get Rs 72,000 per year under NYAY, minimum income scheme.

The announcement comes just days after the BJP released its manifesto for the Delhi polls. BJP has also promised a number of freebies to woo Delhi voters. Among the announcements that the saffron party has made are electric scooty to college girls, bicycles to girls studying in class 9-10, Rs 51,000 for daughter’s wedding, Rs 2 lakh for girls from EWS family, and Rs 6,000 to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme. Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.