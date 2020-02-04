Delhi election 2020: Even Asaduddin Owaisi will start reciting Hanuman Chalisa, says BJP’s Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra says even Asaduddin Owaisi will start reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday took a swipe at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that even he will have to chant the Hanuman Chalisa if the majority stands united. In a tweet, Mishra said, “Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also start reading it.”

Mishra said this while referring to Kejriwal reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at an election event in Delhi on Monday. Kejriwal called himself a Hanuman bhakt and went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

“This is the power of our unity. We should remain united and vote as one force. Our unity will dig the grave of the dirty politics played by the ‘20% vote bank’,” Mishra said in another tweet.

Mishra contested 2015 Assembly polls in Delhi on AAP’s ticket. He won from Karawal Nagar by a margin of over 44,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht, a four-time MLA. Mishra served as the Minister for Water Resource Management in the Arvind Kejriwal government for two years.

Mishra was suspended from the AAP’s primary membership in 2017 after he levelled corruption charges against Kejriwal and his former cabinet colleague Satyendra Kumar Jain. Since then, Mishra has been vocal against the AAP government. He was disqualified from the Delhi Legislative Assembly in August 2019 under the anti-defection law. He officials joined the BJP in the same month.

The BJP has fielded Kapil Mishra from Model Town seat. The AAP has fielded Akhilesh Pati Tripathi while the Congress has nominated Akansha Ola from here.

Recently, the Election Commission had barred Kapil Mishra from campaigning in Delhi for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Polling across all the seats will take place on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on February 22.