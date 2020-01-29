Delhi election 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP’s star campaigners

Published: January 29, 2020 2:51:11 PM

An order issued by the poll body on Wednesday barred the two leaders who made objectionable comments while campaigning during election rallies.

Delhi election 2020, Election Commission, Anurag Thakur, BJP, Parvesh Verma, Delhi polls, anti CAA protesters, Shaheen BaghDuring an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “traitors should be shot at” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said. (IE photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks. An order issued by the poll body on Wednesday barred the two leaders who made objectionable comments while campaigning during election rallies.

“The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders,” it stated.

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “traitors should be shot at” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

