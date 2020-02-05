Delhi Election 2020: EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further.
The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his “terrorist” remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.
This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday.
