Delhi Election 2020: Don’t burst crackers after victory to prevent air pollution, Arvind Kejriwal to AAP volunteers

By: |
Published: February 10, 2020 9:02:12 PM

Exit polls predicted a big victory for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

Arvind Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.

A day ahead of election results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution. Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution. Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.

Exit polls predicted a big victory for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank. Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in both the party’s manifesto as well as in guarantee card.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Election 2020 Don’t burst crackers after victory to prevent air pollution Arvind Kejriwal to AAP volunteers
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal Secretary to PM by unidentified caller
2Shaheen Bagh: Can a 4-month-old go to protest on his own, Supreme Court asks
3Rohini election result 2020: BJP bets big on Delhi Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta