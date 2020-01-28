Delhi election 2020: Chidambaram asks EC to act against Anurag Thakur over ‘goli maaro’ slogans at poll rally

By: |
Published: January 28, 2020 3:13:51 PM

Slamming Thakur, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. asked, "Will the Election Commission of India wake up from its slumber".

Delhi election 2020, Anurag Thakur, P Chidambaram, Election Commission, anti-CAA protesters, Randeep Surjewala, BJPSlamming Thakur, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, “Will the Election Commission of India wake up from its slumber”.

The Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to take note of union minister Anurag Thakur’s provocative slogans at a poll rally in Delhi. Triggering a row, Thakur had egged on participants in an election rally in Rithala here to raise an incendiary slogan that “traitors should be shot at”, after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

Slamming Thakur, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, “Will the Election Commission of India wake up from its slumber”. Noting that the minister had exhorted people to respond with “goli maaro” slogans, he asked, “Will it not amount to inciting and encouraging violence against a section of the people?”

Related News

“As every day passes, the rhetoric of the BJP reminds one of Germany in the 1930s,” Chidambaram tweeted. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply saddened by Anurag Thakur’s conduct.

“Saw a remote ray of hope of sanity in him, only to realise today that ministerial posts and uprightness make strange bedfellows,” he tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi election 2020 Chidambaram asks EC to act against Anurag Thakur over ‘goli maaro’ slogans at poll rally
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WhatsApp still banned, only JioChat functioning in J&K
2CAA rules: Applicants must submit proof of religion too
3Kapil Sibal defends Rs 77 lakh payment from PFI, says it had nothing to do with anti-CAA protests