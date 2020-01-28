Delhi election 2020: BJP MP says Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if BJP comes to power

Verma also targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. (ANI Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from West Delhi Pravesh Verma today stoked controversy, claiming that the protest site at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour if the BJP is voted to power. Referring to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Verma told ANI, “They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow.” Verma further advised the people of Delhi to “think and make a decision”.

In controversial remarks, Verma likened the situation to atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits decades ago. “The people of Delhi know that the fire that raged in Kashmir a few years ago, where the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped…caught on in UP, Hyderabad, Kerala, the same fire is raging in a corner in Delhi. Lakhs of people gather there. This fire can reach the residences of Delhi anytime. People of Delhi will have to decide wisely.”

Verma also targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Verma said that the CM, as well as the Deputy CM, have said that they stand with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Verma further said that the protest site at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within one hour if the BJP comes to power in the Delhi elections.

The controversial statements come on the back of another row over another BJP leader Anurag Thakur raising controversial slogans during his rally in Delhi’s Rithala on Monday. Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, was addressing a gathering as oart of the Delhi campaign where he led slogans of “Desh ke gaddaron ko…” from stage.

The Election Commission is reported to have taken note of the incident and the Delhi CEO has sought a report from the Returning Officer of Rithala on the matter. Earlier, party candidate Kapil Mishra was censured by the poll panel for equating the elections in Delhi to a war between India and Pakistan. He was barred from campaigning for 48 hours.