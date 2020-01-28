Delhi election 2020: BJP bringing in ‘outsiders’ for campaigning, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
Published: January 28, 2020 1:52:03 PM

"They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?" Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding "no". 

BJP, Arvind Kejriwal, delhi assembly polls, Gokapluri constituency, Surendra Kumar, AAP candidate, mohalla clinicsKejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside to defeat him. (IE photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in “outsiders” for campaigning in the February 8 assembly polls. Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside to defeat him.

“They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because people of Delhi did not support them so now they are bringing in outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi,” he said at Gokapluri constituency while campaigning for AAP candidate Surendra Kumar.

Related News

“They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?” Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding “no”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi election 2020 BJP bringing in ‘outsiders’ for campaigning says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WhatsApp still banned, only JioChat functioning in J&K
2CAA rules: Applicants must submit proof of religion too
3Kapil Sibal defends Rs 77 lakh payment from PFI, says it had nothing to do with anti-CAA protests