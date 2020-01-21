Delhi election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take Delhi forward

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.
BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD. Delhi goes to polls on February 8.
