Delhi election 2020: AAP leader Manish Sisodia says each vote for BJP will be for inflation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare... each vote for BJP will be for inflation".
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year high, saying each vote cast for the saffron party in the Delhi polls will be for inflation. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare… each vote for BJP will be for inflation”.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.