Delhi election 2020: AAP leader Manish Sisodia says each vote for BJP will be for inflation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year high, saying each vote cast for the saffron party in the Delhi polls will be for inflation. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare… each vote for BJP will be for inflation”.