Delhi election 2020: AAP leader Manish Sisodia says each vote for BJP will be for inflation

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2020 2:25:35 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare... each vote for BJP will be for inflation".

delhi election 2020, delhi polls, delhi assembly elections, delhi election date, aap, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, manoj tiwari, BJPDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year high, saying each vote cast for the saffron party in the Delhi polls will be for inflation. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare… each vote for BJP will be for inflation”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi election 2020 AAP leader Manish Sisodia says each vote for BJP will be for inflation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Doctor who treated Unnao rape victim’s father dies
2Amartya Sen on CAA-NPR-NRC protests: ‘Need to know more about what we are protesting against’
3Had Assam govt been given full responsibility of NRC updation, it would’ve been error-free: Sarbananda Sonowal