Delhi Election 2020: AAP demands campaigning ban on Yogi Adityanath over his “Kejriwal taking Pakistan’s help” remark

Delhi Polls: A day after Yogi Adityanath alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was taking Pakistan’s help to win Delhi polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded proof for his claims and urged the Election Commission of India to ban him from campaigning. In a press conference held in the national capital, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should be asked to explain on what basis he made such claims.

“Yogi Adityanath says Kejriwal has links to Pakistan. EC (Election Commission) should file an FIR against Yogi and arrest him. He should be asked to provide proof of his claims. The Election Commission is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi,” Singh said.

The AAP has also written to the Election Commission against Yogi Adityanath alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by him. “We call upon the EC to impose a ban on Yogi Adityanath’s election campaign till the election is over, and register FIR against him,” news agency ANI quoted the letter as saying.

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath attacked the Delhi chief minister for supporting the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. The UP CM lambasted Kejriwal over a tweet by Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary where he had said that the people of India must defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People of India must defeat #Modimadness, Under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region, Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy (sic),” Chaudhry had said in the tweet.

Adityanath also said that the Delhi CM did not have any confidence in the people of the national capital and that is why he was making Pakistan minister issue statements in his favour.