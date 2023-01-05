Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in the national capital; no loss of life

Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital Delhi and adjacent areas, on Thursday night. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to the property yet. The tremors were felt as a result of a 5.9 magnitude quake in Afghanistan.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit 79km South of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 7:55 pm today: National Centre for Seismology,” reported news agency ANI.

The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles) , German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said, reported Reuters.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjacent areas. pic.twitter.com/vm0omiDObG — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

In Delhi, this is the second quake within a week. On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR.