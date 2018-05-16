Delhi dust storm: Here’s a list of dos and don’ts to follow

Taking note of the dust storms in Delhi and across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued directives to prepare for the situation.

Delhi Dust storm: A moderate thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR region in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured. As per police, Sohail, 18, lost his life during the storm. The deceased was identified as the resident of north east Delhi’s Gokal Puri area. Four members of his family also sustained minor injuries, police said. One person was injured in Dwarka, while two people sustained minor injuries in west Delhi during the storm, a PTI report said. The police also received reports about 59 fallen trees, five calls about fallen electricity poles and 11 calls about hoardings/wall collapse. The police received four calls about damages to cars in the dust storm. In total, 13 cars and a motorcycle were damaged.

Taking note of the dust storms in Delhi and across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued directives to prepare for the situation.

The NDMA has issued advisories for Pre-disaster, post disaster and during the disaster measures:

Do’s and Don’ts for pre-disaster preparation for thunderstorms, dust storms or squalls:

1. Prepare an emergency kit for safety and survival

2. Keep your windows and doors closed

3. Secure your house, carry out repairs in advance, don’t leave sharp objects loose

4. Secure outside objects that could blow away and cause damage, eg: Furniture, bins, etc

5. Get rid of rotting trunks/broken tree branches that could fall and cause injury or damage

6. Monitor radio, TV, newspapers to get latest weather updates and warnings

7. Ensure children and pets are indoors

Do’s and Don’ts during thunderstorms, dust storms or squalls:

1. Keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings

2. Stay indoors and off verandas and porches. Avoid all travel if possible

3. Unplug unnecessary electrical equipment. Don’t use corded telephones. Mobiles or cordless phones are safe

4. Avoid touching plumbing and electrical pipes. Do not use running water.

5. Stay away from structures with tin roofs/metal sheeting

6. Keep away from doors, windows, fireplaces, bath tubs, or any electrical charge conductors

7. Don’t take shelter near/under trees

8. Stay put if you are inside a car/bus/covered vehicle

9. Don’t use metallic objects, stay away from power/telephone lines

10. Get out of the water – pools, lakes, small boats – and take shelter immediately

Do’s and Don’ts issued by NDMA after the thunderstorms:

1. Stay away from storm-damaged areas

2. Listen to local radio or TV stations for updated information or instructions on weather and traffic updates

3. Help children, women, elderly and differently-abled

4. Stay away from fallen trees or power lines and report them to nearest tehsil/district HQ immediately