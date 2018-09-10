Delhi: Drunk man’s overspeeding car runs over 4 sleeping on footpath, 2 dead; accused arrested

In yet another case of drunken driving reported from the national capital, two men were crushed to death by a man when he ran them over while they were asleep on a footpath near Rajouri Garden area. According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place in the wee hours on Sunday when a 23-year-old allegedly inebriated drove his speeding car on to a footpath where four people were sleeping.

According to police, the incident took place around 4:30 am. When the four were rushed to a nearby hospital, two of them were declared brought dead. They have been identified as Noora (50) and Shukla alias Krishan Dubey, both labourers who used to work in local shops. The two who are undergoing treatment are identified as Ram Singh (55) and Manoj (35).

Police said that the accused has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Devesh (23) who works in a software firm in Gurugram. Police said that a case has been registered against Devesh under Section 304 of IPC at the Rajouri Garden police station. Devesh is a resident of Paschim Vihar.

Police said that Devesh was driving his Honda Civic car at speed to the airport to meet a friend. When he was medically examined, he was found to have consumed alcohol. Police said that Devesh was arrested from the crime scene.

“The accused driver was arrested from the spot by a police van on patrolling duty. He has been booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years. We have got two days’ police custody. The offending vehicle has been seized. A forensic team also visited the accident spot,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

“When Devesh was medically examined, he was found to have consumed alcohol and was also not carrying his licence,” Bhardwaj added.

Police said that Ram Singh in his statement said that they were sleeping when the incident happened. “He got up to smoke around 4.30 am. Right then, a speeding car climbed on to the footpath and ran over them,” police said while quoting from Singh’s statement.