Delhi double murder: Man kills widow, son over Rs 25,000 loan he failed to repay; arrested (Representative image)

The Delhi police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing a 45-year-old widow and her 27-year-old son at their residence in North East Delhi’s Dilshad colony. The accused, a friend of the victim, had taken Rs 25,000 from the woman as loan but never repaid. The accused – Ankit (23) was nabbed by a special team of Delhi’s Shahdara police station on Sunday evening. However, the police are still looking for two of his associates.

The victims have been identified as Beena and Ravi. The incident came to light after a relative informed local police that their cell phones were unreachable since Friday night. The duo had moved to Dilshad Colony’s B-Block a month ago.

After receiving the information, police broke open the door and entered the house. The cops found Ravi’s body in a pool of blood. The police team discovered Beena’s body inside a bed box with injuries on her wrist and her throat slit. The house was also plundered.

The woman used to run a boutique in a rented house in Nand Nagri where Ravi met Ankit and became friends. Ravi was working as a delivery boy with an online food delivery company and was also studying from School of Open Learning.

According to media reports, in 2017, Ankit had taken a loan of Rs 25,000 from Beena and promised to repay it after a month, but never returned the amount. On Friday, the accused had to call Beena and promised to return the money. Ankit reached Beena’s house with two of his associates and engaged in an argument with her. Ankit attacked Beena with a machete and disposed of her body in the bed box. Before killing, he even increased the volume of the music player to avoid any cries for help. The three accused then waited for Ravi to return from work. The moment Ravi entered the house, the trio stabbed him in the abdomen and fled with motorcycle keys.

The police have also recovered the CCTV footage which showed that Ankit leaving Dilshad colony with two of his friends. The investigators are also trying to recover the murder weapons and motorcycles. Further investigation is underway.