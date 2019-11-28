Delhi: Digital mapping of unauthorised colonies by December 31

Moving the bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies for consideration, Puri said the process to map these colonies digitally should have started in 2008.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that the process of digital mapping of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed by December 31 this year. Moving the bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies for consideration, Puri said the process to map these colonies digitally should have started in 2008.

He said though the process was initiated now, he is confident that it will be completed by December 31 and image would be uploaded on a newly-created portal. Over 600 colonies have been digitally mapped so far, he said. He said digital mapping was an important process before ownership rights can be granted to those living in such dwellings.

