Delhi did not vote for confrontation between Kejriwal, LG Najeeb Jung: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Atul Kumar Anjan on Sunday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ongoing confrontation with Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung over the appointment of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief and said that he has no expectations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government.

“He (Kejriwal) is trying to earn praise by reducing the prices of electricity and water. This budget is against the middle class. The prices of have been increased and the people can’t even watch a movie in the theatre,” Anjan told ANI here.

The CPI leader said the people of Delhi did not vote for a confrontation between Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

“Now, they are fighting; earlier they used to go on hunger strike… Now, who comes as IAS or who goes, how does it matter? You must govern your state. Focus on you work instead of moving to the High Court or Supreme Court,” he added.

Kejriwal had earlier written a ‘secret note’ to the Union Home Ministry, mentioning alleged involvement of Mukesh Kumar Meena, the Lieutenant General-appointed chief of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, in curtain purchase scam and Hawala racket.

Jung had earlier this month appointed Meena, a Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police as the head of the ACB superseding Kejriwal’s hand-picked chief S.S. Yadav.

The AAP has been maintaining that Meena’s appointment is illegal and Yadav is the ACB chief for it.