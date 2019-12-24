Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates ABB India sponsored kitchen to provide midday meal to school kids

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia (Twitter)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated a centralised new kitchen, supported by Swiss power major ABB India, to feed 21,000 children in government schools in the national capital. “Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s new centralised kitchen in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area of New Delhi,” ABB India said in a statement said.

According to the statement, the kitchen – sponsored by ABB India – has the capacity to cater to the nutrition needs of students through 25,000 midday meals across various government schools in the surrounding areas. Initially, it will serve over 21,000 children of 24 government schools in the national capital and gradually extend its reach.

Mohan Cooperative kitchen will be the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s 51st kitchen in the country. From January 1, 2020, Akshaya Patra will begin operations in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, Jahangir Puri and Samaypur Badli, feeding 64,179 children across 134 schools in the national capital through these three kitchens. ABB India’s partnership with Akshaya Patra is over a decade old and has been expanding in line with the mission of Akshaya Patra to feed 5 million children by 2025.

Over the years, the support by ABB India towards Akshaya Patra has increased many folds from the Mid-Day Meal Programme to supporting a centralised kitchen. The current partnership of ABB India with Akshaya Patra supports around 50,000 meals daily to government school children across Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi.