Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia calls LG Anil Baijal ‘dictator’

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday called Lt. Governor Anil Baijal a “dictator” and accused him of running a “parallel government” in the capital.

Sisodia’s outburst came after Baijal chaired a meeting to set up CCTV cameras in the city.

“LG Sir, please don’t be a dictator. This is an attempt to run a parallel government in Delhi. It is illegal. You don’t have power to call meeting on issues under elected government’s domain,” Sisodia tweeted.

He added that under the Constitution, the Lt. Governor could only express “difference of opinion” on decisions taken by the elected government. “Please respect the Constitution.”

“Chaired law and order meeting on current status of CCTV cameras in Delhi… Directed to have an inter-agency group to formulate a SOP to have uniformity in installation and address issues of privacy, security, feed-sharing, integration and optimum utilisation,” Baijal said.