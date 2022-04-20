Delhi demolition: Bulldoze BJP headquarters, Amit Shah’s residence to end riots, says AAP’s Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha squarely blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for orchestrating riots in different parts of the country and suggested that the only way to put an end to incidents of violence, like those seen in Delhi in the past few days, was to deploy bulldozers to demolish the headquarters of the saffron party in Delhi.

“The BJP is inciting riots and indulging in hooliganism in different parts of the country. They talk about bulldozers today….I suggest that bulldozers should be deployed to raze the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters in Delhi and we can guarantee that riots will stop,” Chadha said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Pointing to the incidents of clashes between two communities over the last few days, Chadha also directly accused Home Minister Amit Shah for orchestrating violence in the national capital. “We are witnessing how they are orchestrating riots in Delhi every other day. There were riots in northeast Delhi in 2020, There were riots in Jahangirpuri today. The BJP is behind these riots. The Home Minister is himself orchestrating these riots. If you want to use bulldozers, use them at the Home Minister’s residence. That is what will end riots,” the AAP MP said.

The AAP leader, who is now the youngest MP in the Upper House, also hinted at a conspiracy behind these riots. Chadha claimed that the BJP had settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in different parts of the country with the sole intention of using them to incite riots.

“In the past eight years, the BJP has settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in different parts of the country only to use them to incite riots. If you want to know the location where the BJP is going to incite riots next, or the scale that the BJP has planned to do it, I suggest you ask for a list of the places where the BJP has settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the country,” he said.

Referring to the demolition action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the capital’s riot-hit Jahangirpuri area, Chadha blamed the BJP for allowing illegal construction over its 15-year rule of Delhi’s civic bodies.

“The MCD has been under the BJP’s rule for the last 15 years. Over these years, BJP leaders have allowed and themselves got illegal construction done in exchange for bribes. The illegal construction that the MCD has stepped out to demolish today… they should also demolish the houses of the BJP leaders who have allowed such illegal construction for money and bribes,” Chadha said.

Earlier in the day, bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was stopped within hours following a Supreme Court order.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.