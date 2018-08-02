Delhi Daredevils caught on cam! Burglar gang that broke into robbery dance arrested

The six burglars caught in a CCTV footage dancing before committing a robbery in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area have now landed behind bars!

The six burglars caught in a CCTV footage dancing before committing a robbery in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area have now landed behind bars! The gang’s unusual act, which was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the lane near Novelty Cinema in the area, showed a burglar apparently indulging in an impromptu victory dance after other members of the gang successfully broke into multiple shops and stole cash, electronic items etc.

Delhi police have arrested the burglars, reported PTI news agency. The accused were identified as Alam, Anand, Sahib Ansari, Mohammad Safeeq, Salman and Anil. Police said the accused Alam is involved in 43 cases of theft and burglaries while his associate Anand is involved in six cases of theft and burglaries registered in Delhi. One autorickshaw, two laptops, one LCD, some other electronic items and lock-breaking equipment were recovered from their possession.

The incident happened on July 10 in which the shutters of four shops were found broken and some electronic items and cash were stolen by the six burglars. The CCTV camera installed there captured the burglars dancing on the street before breaking the shutters.

However, capturing this gang of burglars was no no easy task for the cops. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used an autorickshaw with a tri-colour design at its rear. Further investigation was carried out on the basis of this clue. DCP (North) Nupur Prasad told PTI that it was a blind case with no eyewitnesses or credible clues. She added that about 3,000 autorickshaws were short-listed with the help of RTO, Burari.

Later, two autorickshaws of identical description were pinpointed by the police team. The activities of these two autorickshaw drivers were kept under surveillance. On the basis of this tip-off, the six accused were arrested along with the autorickshaws that were used for the burglary.