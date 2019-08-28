Delhi: Dalit activists threaten indefinite stir against Ravidas temple demolition in Tughlakabad forest area

Dalit activists threaten to launch indefinite protest against Ravidas temple demolition in south Delhi.

Dalit activists have threatened to go on an indefinite protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi from August 30 to press for the reconstruction of the Sant Ravidas temple at its original site in the Tughlakabad forest area of south Delhi. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti said that

Sukhdev Waghmare Maharaj, who is spearheading the movement for reconstruction of the temple at the same location, said that activists will sit on an infinite dharna till the time the land is given back to the committee.

Sukhdev alleged that nearly 100 people are still in police custody. He demanded from the government to direct the police to immediately release all 96 people who were arrested during August 21 stir allegedly indulging in rioting.

“Till the time the land is given back to the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti, which is the lawful owner of the land and the temple is restored at its original place by Samiti, we will be sitting on an indefinite dharna from August 30 at Jantar Mantar,” Sukhdev said.

Speaking about August 21 protest, he said, “We believe that some outsiders had created the ruckus on August 21.”

Hundreds of Dalit protesters had on August 21 staged a dharna in the national capital against the demolition of the temple. The protest turned violent when the police did not allow them to proceed to the site of the demolished temple. The unruly mob then pelted stones on the police, leaving several policemen injured. They even vandalised police vehicles.

Police resorted to mild baton-charge and used tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. It arrested 96 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, in connection with the violence and booked them under relevant sections of the law.

Rubbishing police allegation that the crowd attacked cops, he said, “The protest was carried out in a peaceful manner. But some outsiders indulged in violence and our children were arrested. We want they should be released without any conditions.”

The Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad forest area of south Delhi was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Dalits are demanding that the Centre rebuild the temple at the same spot or hand over the plot to the community.