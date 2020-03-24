Delhi curfew: Anti-CAA protesters at Jamia, Hauz Rani, Jafrabad vacated amid coronavirus outbreak

Protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Hauz Rani and Jafrabad areas were vacated by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning amid the curfew ordered by the city government in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The development comes amid a sweeping lockdown that has been imposed in the national capital to break the chain of coronavirus that has affected more than 30 people in the city and close to 500 across the country. The deadly virus has claimed 10 lives so far.

Police reached the protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia and vacated the protesters. Earlier on March 21, protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia’s gate number 7 had suspended their agtation after the government’s appeal.

At the protest site in Hauz Rani, cops vacated protesters and are monitoring the situation to prevent mass gathering. In Jafarabad, the site of violent protests, heavy contingent of security officials have been deployed. News agency ANI reported that cops are using drones near Jamia Millia Islamia protest site to monitor the situation in the vicinity.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are already in place in the entire national capital in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that no relaxation will be given and strict action will be taken against the violators.

At Shaheen Bangh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest for more than three months, cops urged the protesters to vacate the site. But protesters were adamant on not leaving the site. Police later forcefully removed them and cleared the road.

“People at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.