Delhi Curfew: AAP govt launches Hunger Helpline numbers amid COVID-19 lockdown – Check full list

Barricades on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after lockdown was imposed in the national capital to fight Covid-19. Photo PTI

Delhi Hunger Helpline numbers: In view of the lockdown imposed across the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has announced a slew of measures to provide relief to people, the poor and migrant workers in particular. The city government has issued 11 Hunger Helpline numbers, one for each district in the national capital. The helpline numbers have been issued to ensure that people are not deprived of food during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

An order issued by the Chief Secretary said the Hunger helpline numbers will guide and assist people to the nearest night shelter for availing cooked meal. The Hunger Helpline numbers are:

1. East district: 8375879007

2. North East district: 9136469416

3. Central district: 7428210545

4. New Delhi district: 7290978054

5. North district: 8595364814

6. Shahdara district: 8595269577

7. South East district: 7048998835

8. West district: 8595269589

9. South district: 9818523225

10. South West district: 9871662109

11. North West district: 8595552073

The Hunger Helpline numbers will be operational between 11 AM and 3 PM; 6 PM and 9 PM daily. The government has set up control rooms in all the offices of the District Magistrates in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already said that no one should suffer due to hunger during the lockdown and urged the people to help those in need during this difficult time. The government is also providing free meals at all ‘rain basera’ in the city.

The entire country, including the national capital is under a total lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night in his second address to the nation within a week amid rising coronavirus cases. The lockdown is a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus that has claimed over 10 lives in the country and over 18,000 in the world.

According to Health Ministry data, there are over 600 positive Covid-19 cases in India. Alone in Delhi, there are 35 coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The shutdown in the country will remain in effect until April 14. The government has stated that the shutdown is the most effective way to fight the virus and flatten its curve.

Notably, the Delhi government has already announced to provide Rs 5,000 to daily wage labourers associated with construction work during the lockdown. According to government data, there are 37,127 registered workers with the Delhi Labour Welfare Board who will get the assistance immediately. The city government has also decided to provide 7.5-kg free ration to 72 lakh beneficiaries attached to ration schemes for one month.