Delhi CS assault case: CM Arvind Kejriwal should join probe without indulging in politics, says Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP today expressed hope that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would join the police probe into chief secretary Anshu Prakash assault case without “indulging in politics”. The “conspiracy” of assault on Prakash was “hatched” at Kejriwal’s residence so it was no surprise that he was to be questioned by the police, alleged Vijender Gupta, BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

The Delhi Police today sent a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it in connection with the alleged assault on the chief secretary. “The chief minister should cooperate in investigation instead of indulging in politics over it,” Gupta said. He also criticised the Delhi Police for delaying the questioning of Kejriwal in connection with the case. “It is a delayed step by the police. I fail to understand why police was hesitant in questioning him,” he said.

Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned in connection with the case. The police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs who were present at the chief minister’s residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked. Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.