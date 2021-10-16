Delhi: Criminal wanted in murder case injured during encounter with police

The police said that he was absconding after murdering a police personnel's son. (File photo)

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and a wanted criminal in the national capital’s high-profile Dwarka area. The encounter took place in Sector 23 of Dwarka last night. The criminal was wanted in a murder case.

Delhi police today informed that the criminal was shot in retaliatory fire by police during the encounter and was admitted to a local hospital. The police said that he was absconding after murdering a police personnel’s son.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, two criminals were injured after being shot in their legs during separate encounters with Delhi Police in Dwarka and outer Delhi’s area on October 5.