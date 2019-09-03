Delhi: 91-year-old kidnapped, stuffed in refrigerator and strangulated to death at Greater Kailash residence

File photo for representation. (PTI)

Delhi crime news: In an incident which has left even the cops shocked, a 91-year-old retired government employee was kidnapped and then stuffed inside a refrigerator before being strangulated in south Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash-1 area. The police have arrested the victim’s domestic help and his four accomplices for their alleged involvement in the crime.

According to reports, Krishan Khosla, who also worked with the United Nations, and his domestic help went missing mysteriously on Sunday. When Khosla’s son visited his parents on Sunday morning, he found his mother Saroj, 87, lying unconscious in the flat. His father and domestic help were nowhere to be found. He immediately informed the police.

Initial investigations revealed that a refrigerator, cash and jewellery were also missing from the house, a police officer said. Several police teams were formed to trace Khosla and his domestic help.

The teams finally arrested Kishan and his four friends on Monday. During interrogation, Kishan, who originally hails from Bihar, told the cops that he was miffed by the regular abuses of Khosla and had decided to kill him. He had been planning the crime for a month, PTI reported, citing police officials.

Khosla’s body was later found dumped in a pit in Sangam Vihar area, police said. The police have also recovered the tempo and the refrigerator in which Khosla was taken away from his house. The security guard of the area told the police during investigations that he had seen Kishan taking the fridge in the tempo along with four men. Kishan had told the guard that he was taking the refrigerator for repair.

The police have registered a case and further probe is on in the case.