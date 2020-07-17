Delhi COVID-19 update: 1,462 new cases take tally to 1,20,107; death toll rises to 3,571

This is the seventh consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Delhi recorded 1,462 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.2 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,571, authorities said.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

This is the seventh consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

However, the number of fresh cases reported on Friday was less than the figures on Thursday (1,652).

The number of active cases on Friday stood at 17,235, down from 17,407 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,545 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,571 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,20,107.