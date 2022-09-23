Delhi court transfers money laundering case against Satyendar Jain to new judge; AAP leader to move HC

A Delhi court on Friday allowed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking transfer of the money-laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain to another judge.

The ED had sought transfer of the case to any other judge, raising contentions in the matter that was being heard by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.

Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue court Vinay Kumar Gupta said that the case will be heard by Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

Meanwhile, Jain said he will move the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Rouse Avenue court.

Jain’s bail plea has been posted for hearing at 2 PM Friday before Judge Dhull.

Earlier, on September 19, the Principal District and Sessions Judge stayed the trial court’s proceedings before special judge Goel and posted the matter on September 30. The AAP leader and other co-accused were also issued notices on the ED’s application of seeking transfer.

Jain had then moved the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

On Thursday, the court had reserved its order on the ED’s application.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of laundering money through four companies linked to him.

