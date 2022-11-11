Delhi court to decide on Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea on Tuesday, extends pre-arrest bail till Nov 15

A Delhi court on Friday extended Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim relief from arrest till November 15 in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Earlier, the court had granted Fernandez interim protection from arrest on September 26. Stating that the order on Fernandez’s bail plea was yet to be finalised, the court said that it will pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

Fernandez had appeared before the court after her name appeared on the ED’s supplementary chargesheet where she was accused of taking expensive gifts worth Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar even after allegedly knowing about the “proceeds of crime.” The ED had charged Chandrashekhar of using the “proceeds of crime” to buy gifts for several celebrities like Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her,” the ED said in a statement. In April, the ED attached and seized Fernandez’s property worth Rs 7 crore.

The Delhi police had registered a complaint against Chandrashekhar and others and booked them under Sections 170, 384, 386, 388, 419, 420, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The ED continued probing Chandrashekhar and others under several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as many of the offences slapped by the Delhi police fell under PMLA’s purview including Sections 384, 386, 388, 419, 420 and 120B of IPC.