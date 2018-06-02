Delhi court sentences two men to 3-years in jail, fines Rs 3 lakh each for evading tax

Delhi court sentences two men to 3-years in jail. (PTI)

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced two persons for three years in jail in a case related to tax evasion. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh each despite the fact that the duo were first-time offenders. The Income Tax department has argued for a maximum punishment of seven years to the accused under I-T Act on the ground of economic offences citing they affect the entire nation.

The court also refused to accept an accused’s plea that both of them were first-time offenders and did not have any criminal tendency. One of the accused has also sought mercy citing ill health as he was a heart patient and had a stent implant.

In this case, ‘Style Syntex Pvt Ltd’ a company promoted by the accused was fined over Rs 7 lakh for showing a lower profit on the balance sheet for the financial year 2001-02. According to officials, both the accused had submitted their I-T returns by hiding true income. The accused had also shown a lower gross profit in the firm.

The I-T department had filed over 4,500 prosecution cases in several courts across the country in last one year against those involved in tax evasion. A top I-T official said that the department was successful in prosecuting more people convicted for tax evasion case. The official also added that the courts had started treating economic offences as heinous crimes.

The Income Tax Department on Friday had announced a new reward scheme titled “Income Tax Informants Reward Scheme, 2018” with the objective of obtaining people’s participation in the Income Tax Department’s efforts to unearth black money and reduce tax evasion.

Under this scheme, a person can get reward up to Rs 50 lakh for giving specific information in prescribed manner to the designated officers of Investigation Directorates in Income Tax Department about substantial evasion of tax on income or assets in India which are actionable under the Income-tax Act, 1961.