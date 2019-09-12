Delhi court sentences AAP MLA Som Dutt to six months imprisonment in 2015 assault case

The court also dismissed the AAP leader’s appeal against conviction by the Magistrate Court. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt to six months in prison at Tihar jail. The court also dismissed the AAP leader’s appeal against conviction by the Magistrate Court. Earlier this year, Dutt, who represents Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency in old Delhi area, was awarded a six-month jail term in connection with a 2015 assault case. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the AAP legislator. Dutt, an ex MLA at that time, had assaulted Sanjeev Rana along with 50 to 60 persons when he objected the repeated ringing of the doorbell.

According to Hindustan Times, the lawmaker with his companions dragged Rana on the road outside and beat him ruthlessly. However, the lawmaker had said that he was falsely implicated in the case due to the political reasons.

Earlier in 2017, Dutt was summoned as accused by a court in the national capital for reportedly submitting fake information before the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

This is not the first time that AAP lawmakers have been sent to jail for allegedly assaulting people. Last month, Manoj Kumar, an AAP legislator from Delhi’s Kondli constituency, was sentenced to three months of imprisonment for obstructing election process during 2013 state Assembly polls at a polling station in east Delhi’s Kalyan Puri area.

Earlier, this year, a Delhi court had convicted Prakash Jarwal, an AAP MLA in a 2013 rioting and unlawful assembly case. Apart from this, the Delhi police had filed a criminal conspiracy charge on party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for an alleged assault on the state’s chief secretary Anshu Prakash.