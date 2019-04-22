Delhi court sends to District Judge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 3:00 PM

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa said that since the accused was a sitting MP, the court was not empowered to take up the matter and was sending back the case to District Judge for allocating it before the designated court.

Delhi court, District Judge, complaint, Rahul Gandhi, remarks, Narendra Modi, india, newsDelhi court sends to District Judge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

A Delhi court Monday sent to District Judge the complaint seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice. Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa said that since the accused was a sitting MP, the court was not empowered to take up the matter and was sending back the case to District Judge for allocating it before the designated court.

The complaint has referred to the Congress leader’s speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said PM Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices. On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, had said: “You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi court sends to District Judge complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition