Delhi court sends lobbyist Deepak Talwar to 7-day CBI custody in aviation scam case

A Delhi court Friday sent corporate lobbyist and fugitive Deepak Talwar to seven day CBI custody in connection with an aviation scam being investigated by the agency. Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia sent Talwar to CBI custody after the agency sought his custodial interrogation for 14 days.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed Talwar’s anticipatory bail plea after which the CBI had arrested him inside the courtroom.

Talwar, who was in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the scam, has allegedly played a role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) regime at the Centre for which he was under the scanner.

Talwar was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department has charged him with tax evasion.