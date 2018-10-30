Delhi court sends CBI DSP Devender Kumar to 14-day judicial custody

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested Devender Kumar for accepting a bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case. (PTI)

The Patiala House court in Delhi on Tuesday sent CBI DSP Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad to judicial custody for 14 days. The court will hear the bail application of the CBI officer Kumar on Wednesday, ANI reported. Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad have been booked by the agency in an alleged bribery case.

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested Devender Kumar for accepting a bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case. However, the CBI DSP claimed that he was arrested because the agency wanted to stall the probe against Qureshi.

The agency also named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the case. However, both Kumar and Asthana have rubbished the charges levelled against them.

The CBI recently told the court that Devender Kumar tried to fabricate evidence during the probe in another case. Besides Kumar and Asthana, the CBI also named two alleged middlemen — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — as accused in the case.

Devender Kumar’s arrest was based on a written complaint in which it was alleged that the CBI official was harassing the complainant and asking him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for getting a clean chit in the case.