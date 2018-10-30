Delhi court sends CBI DSP Devender Kumar to 14-day judicial custody

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 5:20 PM

Devender Kumar's arrest was based on a written complaint in which it was alleged that the CBI official was harassing the complainant and asking him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for getting a clean chit in the case.

CBI, CBI news, CBI case, CBI DSP Devender Kumar, CBI controversy, Moin Qureshi caseEarlier this month, the CBI arrested Devender Kumar for accepting a bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case. (PTI)

The Patiala House court in Delhi on Tuesday sent CBI DSP Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad to judicial custody for 14 days. The court will hear the bail application of the CBI officer Kumar on Wednesday, ANI reported. Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad have been booked by the agency in an alleged bribery case.

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested Devender Kumar for accepting a bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case. However, the CBI DSP claimed that he was arrested because the agency wanted to stall the probe against Qureshi.

The agency also named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the case. However, both Kumar and Asthana have rubbished the charges levelled against them.

The CBI recently told the court that Devender Kumar tried to fabricate evidence during the probe in another case. Besides Kumar and Asthana, the CBI also named two alleged middlemen — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — as accused in the case.

Devender Kumar’s arrest was based on a written complaint in which it was alleged that the CBI official was harassing the complainant and asking him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for getting a clean chit in the case.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi court sends CBI DSP Devender Kumar to 14-day judicial custody
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition