Delhi court grants interim bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

A special Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra till February 16 in an alleged money laundering case. Vadra’s lawyer also informed special judge Arvind Kumar that Vadra will join investigation in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate on February 6.

The court also issued notice to the ED and sought their stand on Vadra’s plea by next date of hearing. Besides, it directed Vadra’s counsel to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi, who was arguing for Vadra, submitted that his client is being targeted for political gains and is being subjected to false prosecution.

The ED’s counsel opposed the interim bail and said that during the interrogation of Manoj Arora, Vadra’s close aide, it was found that various property were purchased in London through petroleum contract.

The case pertains to wrongdoing in a deal of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. The ED had filed a money laundering case against Arora after his role surfaced during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the new Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation. On December 7, as part of its investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.