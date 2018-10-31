Delhi court grants conditional bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 5:15 PM

Earlier this month, the CBI had booked Devender Kumar in an alleged bribery case. Later, the agency arrested Kumar for demanding bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case.

CBI controversy, CBi news, CBI bribery case, CBI DSP Devender Kumar, CBI vs CBI, Rakesh AsthanaEarlier this month, the CBI had booked Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad in an alleged bribery case. (PTI)

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar. The court has asked Devender to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount, ANI reported. The development comes a day after the same court had sent Kumar and Manoj Prasad to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier this month, the CBI had booked Devender Kumar in an alleged bribery case. Later, the agency arrested Kumar for demanding bribe while probing the Moin Qureshi case. However, the CBI DSP rubbished the charges and claimed that he was arrested to stall the investigation against Qureshi.

Challenging the arrest in the court, Devender Kumar’s lawyer said that the CBI had violated every rule in arresting him. The CBI officer in his bail application termed his custody illegal and urged the court to grant him bail. The investigating agency did not oppose Devender’s bail application.

The CBI has also named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in the same case.

Defending its action against Devender, the agency recently told the court that the CBI DSP tried to fabricate evidence during the probe in another case. The agency has also booked two alleged middlemen — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — in the same case.

Devender Kumar was arrested after a written complaint had alleged that the CBI DSP was harassing the complainant and asking him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore.

