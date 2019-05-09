Delhi court grants bail to Jairam Ramesh in defamation case filed by NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek

The complaint was filed against The Caravan and the author of the article, besides Ramesh. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal framed defamation charges against all the three accused after they pleaded not guilty in the case.

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a defamation case filed by NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek against him and ‘The Caravan’ magazine for an article published in January. The complaint was filed against The Caravan and the author of the article, besides Ramesh. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal framed defamation charges against all the three accused after they pleaded not guilty in the case.

In his complaint, Vivek Doval had said the magazine and Ramesh, who had held a press conference repeating the allegations levelled by the magazine, had attempted to “deliberately malign and defame” him to “settle scores with his father”.

