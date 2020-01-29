Delhi court grants bail to CC Thampi in PMLA case related to Robert Vadra

New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2020 4:43:17 PM

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

Robert Vadra, pmla case, money laundering case, CC thampi, nri businessman thampi jailedThe case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

A Delhi court granted bail to NRI businessman C C Thampi on Wednesday in a money laundering probe related to Robert Vadra for acquisition of allegedly illegal assets abroad. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Thampi was arrested by the ED on January 18. He is stated to be “controlling” Dubai-based company Sky Lite. In 2009, another co-accused Sanjay Bhandari’s firm, Santech FZE, purchased a London asset from a private company which was acquired by Sky Lite.

