Delhi court grants bail to CC Thampi in PMLA case related to Robert Vadra

A Delhi court granted bail to NRI businessman C C Thampi on Wednesday in a money laundering probe related to Robert Vadra for acquisition of allegedly illegal assets abroad. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.
The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.
Thampi was arrested by the ED on January 18. He is stated to be “controlling” Dubai-based company Sky Lite. In 2009, another co-accused Sanjay Bhandari’s firm, Santech FZE, purchased a London asset from a private company which was acquired by Sky Lite.
