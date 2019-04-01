Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

A Delhi court Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount.

The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission. It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

Vadra was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh. The court also asked Vadra not to leave the country without any prior permission. The court has also imposed some conditions on him, asking Vadra not to tamper with any evidence or influence any witness in the case.

Vadra has been charged with money laundering during the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, a PTI report said.

Earlier, the special court had reserved the order on his anticipatory bail plea till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate has also requested for custodial interrogation of Vadra before the court.

Arguing before the court, the ED said as per Indian Express, “A common citizen who started as a nobody now deals in huge properties.” The agency before the court had said that that the process of affecting the case has already begun and that a person like Vadra, who has a high place in the society, was capable of hampering the probe of the case, the report added.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi and AM Singhvi, while appearing for Vadra had opposed the ED’s request for custodial interrogation, pointing out that agency already seized documents. “What tampering is the agency anticipating,” the counsels had asked the court.