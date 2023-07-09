scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Delhi court frames charges of murder, rioting against 6 accused for burning man alive in 2020 riots case

The judge said that they would also face trial for the offences of unlawful assembly, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi riots
Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

A Delhi court framed charges against six people for allegedly brutally assaulting a man and burning him alive during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The accused Aman, Vikram, Rahul Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and Ranjeet Rana allegedly were part of a mob who had burnt Shahbaz alive on February 25, 2020 on the Main Khajuri Pusta Road in Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachal, in an order passed on Saturday, said, “I find that all accused persons are liable to be charged for offences punishable under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy ) read with sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 395 (dacoity).”

Also Read

The prosecution said that Shahbaz’s identity was ascertained by matching the DNA samples of his father, as only his skull and some pelvic bones remained.

Also Read

The judge said that they would also face trial for the offences of unlawful assembly, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

“At this stage, for the purpose of framing charges, even grave suspicion is enough to prosecute the accused persons for the respective charges alleged against them and the veracity, credibility and truthfulness of statements of the public witnesses would be tested during trial,” the judge said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read

The court further said, “The accused persons joined this mob being aware of the planning. They had also done so by being an active member of an unlawful assembly having its common object of causing harm and damage to the person and property of the Muslim community…promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, causing the killing of the present victim.”

The court also mentioned the extra-judicial confession of accused Aman regarding the incident, and said that it raised “very grave suspicion”, and the wristwatch which was recovered from Aman was identified as belonging to Shahbaz in a judicial test identification.

More Stories on
delhi riots

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-07-2023 at 17:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS