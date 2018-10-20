Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harrassment case; ex-Teri chief demands speedy trial

The court has summoned the complainant for 4th and 5th January for cross-examination and evidence. (Source: IE)

A Delhi court on Saturday framed charges against environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. Delhi’s Saket Court framed charges under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) & section 509 (words used to outrage the modesty of a woman). The ex-Teri chief demanded a speedy trial in the case citing his old age. “My age is 78 yrs, please expedite matter,” Pachauri told the court.

The court has summoned the complainant for 4th and 5th January for cross-examination and evidence. Delhi Police had filed a case against RK Pachauri in 2015 on basis of a complaint filed by a former female junior colleague on charges of sexual harassment at work place.

On March 1, 2016, police filed a chargesheet against him, saying there was “sufficient evidence” that he had sexually harassed, stalked and threatened the complainant.

After the FIR was filed, two more women had come out and levelled allegations against the ex-Teri chief. After this, a civil suit was filed by Pachauri against media houses, seeking restraint on reporting the issue. He also sought a permanent injunction against any reporting on statements made by the women.

Following this, Additional District Judge (ADJ) Jitendra Mishra had passed an interim order in February 2017 saying that the media should publish a “subtitle” in “bold letters” while reporting the matter, similar to the display that TV channels provide to breaking news.