Delhi court extends Sharjeel Imam’s police custody by 3 days

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2020 8:35:12 PM

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar in the matter.

Sharjeel Imam, Sharjeel Imam police custody, sharjeel imam custody, sharjeel imam jailed, Mishika Singh, Purushottam Pathak, Jehanabad, Jamia Millia IslamiaThe court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.

A court here on Monday extended the police custody of Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, by three days, his lawyer said. Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar in the matter.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day. The court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi court extends Sharjeel Imam’s police custody by 3 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Modi government has failed miserably to create jobs: Rahul Gandhi
2Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against infiltration of ‘extremist’ outfits like SDIP in anti-CAA stir
3Violence only in Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University; nothing in University of Allahabad: HRD Minister