CBI court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in excise policy case till April 17

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise 2021-22 case, reported PTI.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days, following a request by the central probe agency which told the court that the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. The probe agency alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The charge was strongly refuted by the AAP.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22. This was the second round of questioning of the former minister after the agency registered a case on August 17 last year. He was quizzed on October 17 last year.

The CBI said that it was not satisfied with the answers given by Sisodia, adding that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points.

“He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the CBI said in a statement.

Later, Sisodia, who held the finance and education portfolio, along with 15 other departments, handed over his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet.