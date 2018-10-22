Delhi court extends judicial custody of Ashish Pandey by 14 days

A local Delhi court today extended the judicial custody of former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing a gun at a hotel here on October 14 night, by 14 days. During the course of hearing, police said that Ashish was not required for further custodial interrogation. After this, Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh sent the accused to jail till November 5.

According to news agency, Ashish had not moved bail plea today. Last week, the court had rejected his bail plea

Pandey was arrested by the Delhi Police after he surrendered before Delhi’s Patiala House court. An FIR was filed against him on October 16 at RK Puram police station under various section of IPC and Arms Act.

The police had initiated action against Pandey after a video of him had surfaced on television channels showing him brandishing a pistol at guests at Hyatt Regency in RK Puram area of the national capital.

Before surrendering, Ashish had on Thursday released a video message in which he alleged that the entire incident was being reported in a biased way. He demanded that the full CCTV footage should be shown to clarify who entered the ladies’ washroom and who threatened whom. “I accept I moved out of my car with a weapon (but) neither did I point it at anyone nor did I show it,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Delhi court after an FIR was lodged.