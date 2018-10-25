Delhi court extends CBI custody of Manoj Prasad in bribery case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana

  1. Home
Published: October 25, 2018 7:07 PM

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by five days the CBI custody of Manoj Prasad, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann allowed the plea of the agency after it sought custodial interrogation of middleman Prasad.

Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann allowed the plea of the agency after it sought custodial interrogation of middleman Prasad.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Asthana and his Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar lodged on a written complaint of businessman Sathish Sana. Besides Asthana and Kumar, middlemen Prasad and Somesh Prasad have also been named as accused in the case.

