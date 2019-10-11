Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

“Accused Dr Shashi Tharoor shall inform to this court about his arrival in India within two days of his return. Applicant/accused shall also file the complete copy of his passport along with the copy of Visa in the court on his return,” the court said.

A Delhi court Friday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, an accused in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death, to travel abroad for a period of one month. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Tharoor to go to Serbia, Kuwait, Australia and Bangladesh from October 11 to November 11.

The court directed Tharoor to furnish a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh, which shall be returned to him once he is back in India. “Accused Dr Shashi Tharoor shall inform to this court about his arrival in India within two days of his return. Applicant/accused shall also file the complete copy of his passport along with the copy of Visa in the court on his return,” the court said.

It said, “Accused/applicant Dr Shashi Tharoor shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and will not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules”. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, claimed that the Congress MP had invitations to attend events abroad.

He said that Tharoor has to attend 141st Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union at Belgrade, Serbia, from October 12 to October 18, and from October 28 to October 30, he has to be present at Kuwait to attend an anniversary function of Indian Business and Professional Council as a guest of honour.

He further said that from October 31 to November 5, Tharoor has to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival in Adelaide, Australia, and from November 5 to 7, he has to attend Jaipur Literature Festival at Mandurah, Australia.

From November 7 to November 10, Tharoor has to attend Dhaka Literature Festival in Bangladesh, the counsel said.

While granting him bail in the case, the court had directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

“Before leaving India, the accused shall also furnish the complete itinerary stating the place, which he intends to visit and the period of his stay as also the contact addresses to the court on each occasion where he would be staying and his contact numbers,” the court said.

Delhi police had opposed the application on the ground that the invites had not been cross-checked and the Tharoor, having properties and other interest abroad, may settle there to evade trial. Granting travel permission for abroad at this early stage of proceedings may hamper the course of trial and consequently delay delivery of justice in this matter, it said.

The former Union minister has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.