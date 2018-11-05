Delhi court acquits CM Arvind Kejriwal in criminal defamation case filed by former aide of Sheila Dikshit

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.
A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the AAP leader citing lack of evidence against him.
The AAP chief was accused by Dikshit’s then political secretary Pawan Khera alleging remarks against Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.
