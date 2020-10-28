  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

October 28, 2020 6:00 PM

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

The complaint was filed against him Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

