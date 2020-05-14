Delhi lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal govt directly responsible for migrants crisis, alleges BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Lakhs of migrant workers, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were stranded in Delhi ever since the lockdown was announced in March. (File PTI)

Delhi migrant workers: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari has held the Arvind Kejriwal government directly responsible for the migrant crisis. Tiwari, who is also the Delhi BJP chief, said that the Delhi government is forcing migrants to leave the national capital under a well-planned strategy.

Tiwari also alleged that despite the Modi government taking several measures to help the migrant workers during the lockdown period and these measures were being implemented by the state government’s, the Delhi government’s inept handling has led to chaos.

“But the Delhi government’s negligence in free distribution of ration to the poor and rumours led to a chaotic situation,” he said.

Tiwari also referred to a video that has gone viral showing food packets that are to be distributed among the poor being served to animals.

“The Delhi government has been exposed,” the BJP MP said.

Lakhs of migrant workers, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were stranded in Delhi ever since the lockdown was announced in March. While the Delhi government claimed that measures are being taken to provide food and shelter, thousands were seen leaving the national capital on foot for their native places. The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government had to send over 100 buses at the Delhi border to bring back the migrants after they fell prey to rumours of transport being arranged for them by the Yogi Adityanath government and flocked thetr, but were left stranded.

Six weeks after the lockdown, the Centre decided to run special trains to ferry them back home. However, hundreds of workers are still walking hundreds of kms to reach their home. Last night, 16 migrant workers lost their lives in three different road accidents. Last week, 14 migrants were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.